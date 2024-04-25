Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 6.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 80.72 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital declined 6.51% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 80.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.57% to Rs 46.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 319.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

