Avantel Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Moschip Technologies Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd and Archidply Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2024.

Moschip Technologies Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd and Archidply Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Avantel Ltd tumbled 14.25% to Rs 109.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd crashed 7.12% to Rs 156.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 133.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21609 shares in the past one month.

5Paisa Capital Ltd fell 6.26% to Rs 538.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22410 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 83. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6916 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News