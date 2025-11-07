Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 38.19 lakh crore as on October 31, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.1% on the week to Rs 48.33 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.2% on a year ago basis compared to 7.5% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 2.6% so far while the reserve money has added 0.1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News