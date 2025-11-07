HCC slumps as Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) tanked 3.35% to Rs 25.95 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 25.26% to Rs 47.78 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 63.93 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,406.91 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax exceptional item and tax declined 58.70% to Rs 42.30 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 102.44 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expense tanked 30.47% year on year to Rs 1,350.17 crore in Q2 FY26. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 131.40 crore (up 15.14% YoY), Employee benefit expense was at Rs 83.68 crore (down 40.47 YoY), Finance cost was at Rs 119.88 crore (down 24.70% YoY) while subcontracting expenses was at Rs 36.19 crore (down 36.19% YoY).

The companys order book stood at around Rs 13,152 crore as of 30 September 2025. Demonstrating continued success in order acquisition, the company secured three new orders two packages for Patna Metro and an aluminium smelter expansion project from Hindalco totaling around Rs 2,770 crore. Additionally, it emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth approximately Rs 840 crore. The bid pipeline remains robust at about Rs 57,000 crore, reflecting strong business momentum and a healthy outlook. Significant progress was also achieved across multiple infrastructure projects in Q2 FY26, underscoring sustained momentum in project execution and delivery. HCC is a business group developing and building responsible infrastructure through next practices. With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 26% of India's Hydro Power generation and 60% of India's Nuclear Power generation capacities, over 4,036 lane km of Expressways and Highways, more than 402 km of complex Tunnelling and 403 Bridges. Today, HCC serves the infrastructure sectors of Transportation, Power and Water.