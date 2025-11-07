Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India calls for people-led climate action

India calls for people-led climate action

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
India has called for people-led climate action. Union Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh has noted in a speech that India has emerged as a global torchbearer in linking economic progress with environmental sustainability, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve a net-zero target by 2070 and encourage a lifestyle in harmony with nature through the LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment movement. He observed that observed that Asia lies at the centre of global transformation, marked by impressive industrial and economic dynamism, yet contributing to more than half of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Citing the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, he cautioned that the region faces growing vulnerability to extreme weather events, including heatwaves, floods, and water stress, if emissions continue at current levels.

He highlighted that South Asia alone is home to over 750 million people exposed to severe climate hazards, from Himalayan glacier melt to coastal flooding and urban heat islands, emphasizing that Delhi, Dhaka, Bangkok, and Manila are among the most climate-vulnerable megacities projected by 2050. Singh pointed out that urbanization, while a symbol of progress, has also emerged as a major challenge due to unplanned expansion, encroachment on floodplains, depletion of groundwater reserves, and rising pollution levels.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

