Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with significant losses in morning trade, supported by weak global cues. Investors sentiment was further dampened by FII selling, led to a move toward safer assets. However, market participants will track ongoing Q2 earnings season, crude oil prices and other global developments. The Nifty slipped above the 25,400 level.

Consumer durables shares declined for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 526.41 points or 0.63% to 82,784.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 155.55 points or 0.61% to 25,353.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 0.97%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,189 shares rose and 2,458 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged. Earnings Today: Aarti Drugs(down 1.67%), AstraZeneca Pharma India(down 0.85%), Bajaj Auto(down 1.11%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.57%), Great Eastern Shipping Company(up 1%), Go Fashion (India)(down 1.10%), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries(down 0.08%), Jupiter Life Line Hospitals(down 0.73%), Kalyan Jewellers India(down 1.17%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures(up 0.12%), Petronet LNG (up 0.60%), Trent (down 0.13%) will announce their quarterly results today. New Listing : Shares of Studds Accessories were currently trading at Rs 572.40 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.15% as compared with the issue price of Rs 570.

The stock was listed at Rs 585, exhibiting a premium of 2.63% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 585 and a low of 555.80. On the BSE, over 4.08 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.52% to 37,314.15. The index fell 3.47% in the two staright trading sessions. Amber Enterprises India (down 11.96%), PG Electroplast (down 4.01%), Blue Star (down 3.19%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 3.16%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 3%), V-Guard Industries (down 2.49%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.75%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.67%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.62%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Cummins India rose 1.18% after the company reported a 41.51% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 637.69 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 450.61 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.49% to Rs 3,121.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. NHPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,021.44 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.48% as against Rs 900.03 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,365.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained 6.64% to Rs 34.20 after the company signed a letter of intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber. The companies will co-develop AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems. The partnership will integrate real-time threat detection and network protection into 5G routers and edge infrastructure. Blue Cloud will embed BlackDices AI engine into its 5G customer premises equipment and Wi-Fi routers.