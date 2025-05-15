Currency in circulation gains 7% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.80% on the week to stand at Rs 38.40 lakh crore as on May 9, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money added 0.40% on the week to Rs 49.33 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7% on a year ago basis compared to 2.90% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation edged up 3.20% so far while the reserve money has moved up 2%.

