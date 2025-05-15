Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remsons Industries surges on bagging Rs 300 crore order

Remsons Industries surges on bagging Rs 300 crore order

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Remsons Industries rallied 12.41% to Rs 134.50 after announcing a major order win worth approximately Rs 300 crore from Stellantis North America, the company's largest-ever business deal to date.

The deal not only boosts Remsons' global presence but also unlocks significant opportunities across the North American market and beyond.

As part of the partnership, Remsons will supply critical automotive components for high-profile vehicle platforms, including the Jeep Wrangler and RAM. Additionally, the company will deliver products for Smart cars and three-wheelers into Stellantis Europe, further strengthening its position as a trusted global automotive supplier.

Mumbai-based Remsons Industries is an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four-wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEMs globally since last 50 years. Remsons has facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Pardi and Daman in India, also Stourport & Redditch in England (UK).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Remsons Industries rose 16.72% to Rs 3.98 crore while net sales rose 24.76% to Rs 102.58 crore in Q4 December 2024 over Q4 December 2023.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

