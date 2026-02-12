Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation jumps 11% on year

Currency in circulation jumps 11% on year

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.5% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 40 lakh crore as on January 31, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 1.2% in the same period to Rs 49.23 lakh crore. Currency in circulation soared 11.1% on a year ago basis compared to 5.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 7.4% so far while the reserve money has moved up 1.9%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 50.25% in the December 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story