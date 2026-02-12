Associate Sponsors

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-3600.00 -PBDT0.420.02 2000 PBT0.420.02 2000 NP0.40-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

