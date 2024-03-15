Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation rises 1% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation rises 1% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 1% on the week to stand at Rs 34.92 lakh crore as on March 8, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 0.50% on the week at Rs 45.41 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.5% on a year ago basis compared to 8.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 3.4% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 3.5%.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

