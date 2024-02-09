Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation rises 3.7% on year

Currency in circulation rises 3.7% on year

Feb 09 2024
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation stayed almost unchanged on the week to stand at Rs 34.20 lakh crore as on February 2, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 0.49% on the week at Rs 45.15 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.7% on a year ago basis compared to 8% surge at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.2% so far while the reserve money has improved by around 3%.

Feb 09 2024

