Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,843, a premium of 60.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,782.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 64.55 points or 0.30% to 21,782.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.40% to 15.45.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

