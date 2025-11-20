Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 38.49 lakh crore as on November 14, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.4% on the week to Rs 47.96 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 8.1% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 3.4% so far while the reserve money has shed 0.7%.

