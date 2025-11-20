India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav participated in the 11th Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) Partner Countries Meeting, organised by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan, on 19.11.2025. It was held on the sidelines of UNFCCC CoP30 in Bel, Brazil. Addressing the gathering, Yadav highlighted the importance of cooperative mechanisms at a time when the world seeks scalable, equitable and technology-driven climate solutions. He emphasised that mechanisms such as the JCM represent a significant approach in strengthening efforts for climate action while supporting national priorities, particularly for developing countries. The Minister underscored that the JCM would contribute directly to Indias Nationally Determined Contributions and Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy. He stated that low-carbon technologies approved by the National Designated Agency for Implementation of Article 6 will play an important role in catalyzing our long-term goals.

