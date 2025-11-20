Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
From DLF Cyber City Developers

H.G. Infra Engineering has received an order for executing 'Infrastructure (Access Road Network) works' at DLF Downtown, Phase-2 project located at Sector-25A, Gurugram, Haryana by DLF Cyber City Developers in the state of Haryana. The company bid project cost is Rs 274.11 crore.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

