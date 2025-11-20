H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

From DLF Cyber City Developers

H.G. Infra Engineering has received an order for executing 'Infrastructure (Access Road Network) works' at DLF Downtown, Phase-2 project located at Sector-25A, Gurugram, Haryana by DLF Cyber City Developers in the state of Haryana. The company bid project cost is Rs 274.11 crore.

