RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

RNIT AI Solutions has been awarded the project titled Development and Implementation of Online Software Application to Monitor Academic and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) Activities for the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh.

This project signifies RNIT's entry into a new horizon of providing customized digital AI solutions to the State Board of Technical Education and Training, thereby strengthening RNIT's footprint in delivering digital AI solutions for Government educational and vocational training institutions.

The project is valued at Rs 3.52 crore.

