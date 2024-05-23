Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 3% on year

Currency in circulation up 3% on year

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation turned lower by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 35.84 lakh crore as on May 17, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money stayed flat on the week to Rs 46.85 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3% on a year ago basis compared to 7.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.9% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.1%.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

