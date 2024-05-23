Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4260 shares

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 May 2024.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51019 shares. The stock lost 0.97% to Rs.474.50. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51019 shares. The stock lost 0.97% to Rs.474.50. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 1575 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock dropped 1.48% to Rs.35,767.80. Volumes stood at 592 shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 171.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.83% to Rs.187.70. Volumes stood at 71.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd clocked volume of 55.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.36% to Rs.366.70. Volumes stood at 35.57 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

