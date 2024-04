CWD announced the receipt of a payment order valued at over Rs 9 crore with a potential to grow 3 to 5 fold over the next two years for the supply of Sound Boxes from a leading FinTech Service Company.

The new order follows the company's previous announcement of Rs 23 crore order for its design, development and manufacturing services for Sound Box product line.

