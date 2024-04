Rail Vikas Nigam announced that KRDCL- RVNL JV has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for Redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The project cost is Rs 438.95 crore. The share of the company in the project is 49%.

