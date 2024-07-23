Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM Q1 PAT soars 98% to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM Q1 PAT soars 98% to Rs 11 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cyient DLM reported net profit surged 97.76% to Rs 10.6 crore on 18.76% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 257.89 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 102.72% to Rs 14.16 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 6.99 crore recorded in same period a year ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses spiked 19.69% year on year to Rs 252.62 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 220.37 crore (up 27.04% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 32.8 crore (up 34.26% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA remained constant at Rs 20 crore in the June quarter as compared to Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 7.8% in Q1 FY25 from 9.2% registered in the same quarter last fiscal.

The order book was at Rs 2,126.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, down 14.92% as against Rs 2,499.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

More From This Section

Market ends with tiny cuts; FMCG shares rally; VIX tanks 17%

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 166.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 38.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the June 2024 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit declines 29.80% in the June 2024 quarter

The scrip fell 1.68% to currently trade at Rs 752.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget LIVE updates: At advanced stage of arriving at options on NPS, says finance secretary

LIVE news updates: Proud to earn party's support as US Presidential nominee, says Kamala Harris

HUL Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.2% to Rs 2,610 crore, revenue up 1.4%

WhatsApp explores Airdrop like offline sharing file option on iOS: Report

Union Budget 2024: Disability affairs department allocated Rs 1,225 cr

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story