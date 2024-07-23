Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 166.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 620.98 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 166.53% to Rs 38.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 620.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 605.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales620.98605.82 3 OPM %5.156.60 -PBDT33.2932.14 4 PBT21.3420.59 4 NP38.5414.46 167

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

