Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 166.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 620.98 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 166.53% to Rs 38.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 620.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 605.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.620.98605.825.156.6033.2932.1421.3420.5938.5414.46

