Union Budget 2024: Disability affairs department allocated Rs 1,225 cr

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been allocated a total of Rs 1,225.27 cr in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent from the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 1,225.01 cr. The budget emphasises the continuation and expansion of key programmes aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities through various schemes and projects. A significant portion of the budget is dedicated to the National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, with Rs 615.33 cr allocated for this fiscal year, up from Rs 502 cr in the revised budget for 2023-24.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has been allocated a total of Rs 1,225.27 cr in the fiscal year 2024-25, a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent from the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 1,225.01 cr.

This programme includes Rs 315 cr for Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances, an increase from Rs 305 cr. The Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme has seen a notable increase from Rs 130 cr to Rs 165.00 cr.

Additionally, the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act is allocated Rs 135 cr, more than doubling the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 67 cr.

Educational support remains a priority, with Rs 142.68 cr earmarked for Scholarships for Students with Disabilities. This is slightly down from the previous year's Rs 155 cr but continues to reflect a commitment to empowering students with disabilities through higher education opportunities.

The department's support for autonomous bodies includes significant funding, although there are some reductions compared to the previous year.

The National University of Rehabilitation Science and Disability Studies and the Rehabilitation Council of India maintain steady allocations.

However, funding for the Centre for Disability Sports has been reduced from Rs 76 crs to Rs 25 crs.

Support to national institutes is set at Rs 370 cr, a decrease from the revised estimate of Rs 408.75 cr. The budgetary support to the national trust is reduced from Rs 35 cr to Rs 25 cr.

Public sector undertakings, such as the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, have been allocated a combined total of Rs 194 cr, maintaining consistent support for these critical organisations.

The establishment expenditure for the central administration, including the Secretariat and the Chief Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), is set at Rs 42.75 cr. This includes Rs 41.55 crs for the Secretariat and Rs 20 lakh for the CCPD.

The department also focuses on regional development, with Rs 75.8 cr allocated for the North Eastern Areas, up from Rs 65.7 crs.