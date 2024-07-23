Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SRF consolidated net profit declines 29.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 3402.23 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 29.80% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 359.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 3402.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3288.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3402.233288.97 3 OPM %17.7421.17 -PBDT532.14642.38 -17 PBT343.98485.77 -29 NP252.22359.29 -30

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

