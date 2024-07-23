Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 1113.69 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 16.46% to Rs 89.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 1113.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1064.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1113.691064.23 5 OPM %14.7915.90 -PBDT170.26173.22 -2 PBT128.12142.70 -10 NP89.82107.52 -16
