Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 1113.69 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 16.46% to Rs 89.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 1113.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1064.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1113.691064.2314.7915.90170.26173.22128.12142.7089.82107.52

