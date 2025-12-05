Cyient Semiconductors qualifies for Rs 4,500-cr modernization initiative of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali

Cyient Semiconductors announced that it has been qualified for a pivotal contract for the supply and qualification of technology IPs, including design enablement, for the Rs 4,500-crore modernization initiative at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali.

This modernization initiative supports the Government of India's objectives under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which aims to expand domestic semiconductor capability, reduce reliance on imports, and create accessible fabrication capacity for startups, academia, and strategic sectors. Cyient Semiconductors is set to contribute directly to these goals by updating the process technology platforms that will underpin the upgraded fab.

Under this mandate, Cyient Semiconductors will supply and qualify three foundational process technologiesRF-CMOS, BCD (HV LDMOS), and CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) for SCL's enhanced 8-inch manufacturing line. These technologies are widely used across industrial, automotive, energy, sensing, and connectivity domains and are essential to strengthening the relevance and utility of India's mature-node semiconductor capability.