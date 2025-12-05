Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd and Filatex Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2025.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 15.62% to Rs 326.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1124 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd spiked 14.01% to Rs 299.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21743 shares in the past one month. Digicontent Ltd surged 13.93% to Rs 35.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13617 shares in the past one month. InfoBeans Technologies Ltd jumped 13.28% to Rs 683.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2368 shares in the past one month.