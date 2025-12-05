BSE SME Logiciel Solutions meets a poor reception on debut

Logiciel Solutions traded at Rs 146.70 on the BSE, a discount of 23.99% compared with the issue price of Rs 193.

The scrip was listed at Rs 154.40, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 154.40 and a low of Rs 146.70. About 30,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Logiciel Solutions' IPO was subscribed 1.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 November 2025 and it closed on 2 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 183 to Rs 193 per share.

The IPO comprised 20,67,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 16,94,400 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3,73,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 59% from 82.78% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure on upgrading physical infrastructure, investment in human resources through manpower hiring, capital expenditure towards upgrading IT infrastructure, funding for business development and marketing activities, and for general corporate purposes. Logiciel Solution is a global outsourced software development partner providing end-to-end custom technology solutions for startups and enterprises. The company specializes in cloud engineering, AI/ML, UI/UX design, and application development, offering services such as custom software development, cloud infrastructure, big data and analytics, QA, MVP development, mobile app development, and AI-driven solutions. It serves clients across sectors, including home improvement, energy, martech, real estate, retail, and software development. As of 31 October 2025, the company had 107 employees.