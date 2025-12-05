BSE SME Exato Technologies sprints ahead with a scorching first-day run

Exato Technologies traded at Rs 279.30 on the BSE, a premium of 99.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The scrip was listed at Rs 266, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 279.30 and a low of Rs 266. About 5.02 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Exato Technologies' IPO was subscribed 880.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 November 2025 and it closed on 2 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15,14,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 4,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements, investment in product development, repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings availed of by the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Exato Technologies on 27 November 2025, raised Rs 10.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.61 lakh shares at Rs 140 each to 3 anchor investors. Exato Technologies provides customer experience-as-a-service (CXaaS) and AI-as-a-service, helping organizations enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and achieve measurable business outcomes. Its offerings include virtual assistants, automation features, and customer sentiment analysis, enabling companies to manage interactions across multiple channels such as phone, chat, email, and others in a seamless manner. As on 30th October 2025, the company had 133 employees.