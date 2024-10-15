Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 17.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 558.95 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 17.64% to Rs 82.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 558.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 586.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales558.95586.04 -5 OPM %21.5925.88 -PBDT137.51161.91 -15 PBT110.35132.96 -17 NP82.57100.26 -18

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

