Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 361.16 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 47.16% to Rs 70.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 361.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 293.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales361.16293.24 23 OPM %22.9819.52 -PBDT100.5765.46 54 PBT92.5858.60 58 NP70.3347.79 47
