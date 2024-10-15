Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 361.16 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 47.16% to Rs 70.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 361.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 293.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.361.16293.2422.9819.52100.5765.4692.5858.6070.3347.79

