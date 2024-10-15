Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.37% to Rs 24.42 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 12.61% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.4224.5111.1012.972.462.521.791.671.341.19

