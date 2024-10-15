PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 1622.10 crore

Net loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 1622.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1999.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1622.101999.9029.5535.34314.70530.30-14.70221.70-11.80166.30

