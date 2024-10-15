DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.99% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net profit of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures rose 22.95% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.99% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.493.1421.8326.751.100.851.010.740.750.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp