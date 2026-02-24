D B Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 219.8, down 2.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 5.6% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 219.8, down 2.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 8.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1429.6, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25596 shares today, compared to the daily average of 60990 shares in last one month.