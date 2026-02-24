HCL Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1330.9, down 6.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1330.9, down 6.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.HCL Technologies Ltd has eased around 22.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 22.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31550.5, down 5.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.78 lakh shares in last one month.