D B Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 278.2, down 2.59% on the day as on 12-Feb-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 17.05% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 278.2, down 2.59% on the day as on 12-Feb-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.D B Corp Ltd has eased around 3.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2068.75, down 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

