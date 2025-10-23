D B Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% fall in NIFTY and a 20.07% fall in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85287.34, up 1.02%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 3.39% in last one month.