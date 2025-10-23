Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Solar bags new order

Vikram Solar bags new order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Sunsure Energy

Vikram Solar, one of Indias leading solar PV module manufacturers, has announced a major order of 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions provider for Indias leading businesses and utilities transitioning to green power. The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, two states that are playing a pivotal role in advancing Indias clean energy ambitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen nears 8-month low as Takaichi plans stimulus

Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story