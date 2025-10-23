Vikram Solar bags new order

From Sunsure Energy

Vikram Solar, one of Indias leading solar PV module manufacturers, has announced a major order of 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions provider for Indias leading businesses and utilities transitioning to green power. The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, two states that are playing a pivotal role in advancing Indias clean energy ambitions.

