Yen nears 8-month low as Takaichi plans stimulus

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen weakened past 152 per dollar on Thursday, nearing an eight-month low as markets brace for new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis large-scale stimulus plan expected next month. Investors anticipate continued accommodative policy from the Bank of Japan, with the next rate hike likely only in January. Meanwhile, the prolonged US government shutdownnow in its fourth weekhas delayed key economic data, complicating the Feds outlook. Markets are betting on two rate cuts this year, one in October and another in December, adding further volatility to the yens trajectory.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

