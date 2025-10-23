United Breweries Ltd soars 1.79%, gains for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.92% slide in NIFTY and a 2.19% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85287.34, up 1.02%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 1.86% in last one month.