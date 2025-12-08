D B Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.3, down 3.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 30.98% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 245.3, down 3.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 5.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1434.55, down 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40693 shares today, compared to the daily average of 57293 shares in last one month.