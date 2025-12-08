Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2585, down 3.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 16.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2592.3, down 3.38% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 16.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

