Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2585, down 3.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has eased around 13.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27939.1, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.26 lakh shares in last one month.