Adani Airport Holdings incorporates WoS - Adani Airport City

On 06 December 2025

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Adani Airport City (AACL) on 06 December 2025.

AACL is incorporated for the purpose of designing, developing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the structure on the land parcel at the airports earmarked for the purpose of City side development.

