Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves alteration to Article of Association

The board of Lloyds Enterprises at its meeting held on 08 December 2025 has approved alteration to existing Article of Association (AOA) of the Company by way of adoption of new set of AOA to make it in line with the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company by way of postal ballot and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

