D P Wires standalone net profit declines 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of D P Wires declined 80.07% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 129.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.129.94144.880.104.112.538.671.707.731.206.02

