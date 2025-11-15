Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 391.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 443.68% to Rs 129.07 crore

Net profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 391.82% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 443.68% to Rs 129.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.129.0723.7432.4035.3033.236.9333.036.6324.054.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News