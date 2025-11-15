Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.05% to Rs 7.53 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 78.57% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.05% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.534.5966.2777.783.742.493.582.352.751.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News