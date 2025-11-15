Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 4.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.461.4392.4794.410.900.850.900.850.670.64

